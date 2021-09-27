Maryland football improved to 4-0 on the season Saturday with a 37-16 win over Kent State in the Terps' final non-conference game of the season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Terps had their second-poorest overall performance of the season, with an overall grade of 81.0.

The offense, however, really continued to shine versus the Golden Flashes, with an overall grade of 78.9 and a passing offense grade of 87.3, the second-highest of the season. A big reason for the high grade of the passing offense, according to PFF, was the blocking up front. Maryland's pass blocking grade of 95.8 was the highest of any team in the country Week 4.

Defensively, Maryland finished with an overall grade of 73.1, the Terps' second-highest of the season. The team's tackling grade of 70.1 was the highest of Maryland's four games, despite being short handed due to injuries.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

