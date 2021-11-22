Maryland had their doors blow off versus a top-10 Michigan team last week, losing to the Wolverines at home by a score of 59-18. The Terps will now have one final chance to become bowl eligible this week on the road at Rutgers.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Terps had an overall grade of 64.4 versus Michigan, which is their highest since their win over Indiana.

The offense, which once again was able to move the ball despite some mistakes, had an overall grade of 64.4 with a passing offense grade of 48.2, the Terps' second-lowest of the season. Maryland's running offense grade of 79.0, however, was the highest of the season.

The Maryland defense had an overall grade of 63.8 versus Michigan. The run defense, which held Hassan Haskins to 78 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns, had a grade of 75.4, their third-highest grade of the season.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.