The Terps fought and competed for a full 60 minutes at No. 4 Michigan, but it wasn't enough, as they fell to the Wolverines 34-27 to open Big Ten play and move to 3-1 on the season.

The Terps finished with an overall grade of 60.9 in the loss at Michigan.

The offense finished with an overall grade of 65.3 with the rushing attack again leading the way with a grade of 77.7 as redshirt freshmen Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II rushed for a combined 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Maryland defense played well at times versus Michigan, but a couple of long rushes for touchdowns by Wolverines running back Blake Corum really hurt, as the Terps' defense finished with an overall grade of 54.6 in the loss.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.