Maryland got off to a poor start, but the Terps were able to move the ball offensively and won the second half in their road loss to a top-10 Michigan State team. Once again, costly mistakes and penalties by the Terps were too much to overcome in the 40-21 loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Terps had their best overall performance of their five Big Ten losses, with an overall grade of 64.0.

The offense, which moved the ball despite some mistakes, had it's best performance of their five Big Ten losses according to PFF, with an overall grade of 66.4 with an identical passing offense grade of 66.4, as Tagovailoa threw for 350 yards in the loss.

The Maryland defense had its fourth-worst overall grade of 57.6 on the road versus Michigan State. The run defense, which allowed Kenneth Walker to rush for 143 yards and a couple of touchdowns, had a respectable grade of 65.8, their second-highest of all their losses.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.