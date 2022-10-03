The Terps bounced back in a big way at home versus Michigan State following their first loss of the season at Michigan, defeating the Spartans 27-13 in their Big Ten home opener to move to 4-1 on the season with Purdue up next.

The Terps finished with an overall grade of 73.2 in the win over Michigan State.

The offense finished with an overall grade of 75.6, the second-highest overall offensive grade of the season behind their impressive output at Charlotte. The o-line scored particularly well, with a pass blocking grade of 86.9, the highest yet this season as Tagovailoa completed 78 percent of his passes to 10 different receivers.

The Maryland defense finished with an overall grade of 63.8 in the win with the secondary scoring particularly well with a coverage grade of 71.7.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.