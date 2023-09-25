The Terps moved to 4-0 Saturday, defeating Michigan State on the road by a final score of 31-9 in their Big Ten opener.

Maryland got out to a fast start in East Lansing, with junior safety Beau Brade intercepting a pass on Michigan State's first offensive drive of the game and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leading a touchdown drive on the ensuing possession to give the Terps an early 7-0 first-quarter lead. The Terps would go on to score the first 21 points of the game en route to a 31-9 victory.

Maryland finished with an overall grade of 68.7 versus the Cavaliers. The pass offense led the way with a 64.7 grade of its own, behind Taulia Tagovailoa's 223 yards and three scores through the air.

The Maryland defense graded out with an overall grade of 67.5. The pass defense graded out with a 72.7 after coming up with three interceptions on the day. The Terps finished with an overall tackling grade of 80.2, their second straight game with an overall tackling grade above 80.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

