The Terps (4-0) are currently undefeated after beating Michigan State on the road by a score of 31-9 to open Big Ten play.

Maryland football's game at No. 4 Ohio State on Oct. 7 has been selected as FOX's Big Noon Saturday game for that week, it was announced on Monday.

Maryland will host Indiana this Saturday as part of the school's Family Weekend.

The Terps, who earned votes in both the AP (unofficially No. 31) and coaches (unofficially No. 29) polls this week, opened as two-touchdown favorites over the Hoosiers on Sunday.

A win over the Hoosiers on Saturday and the Terps would be 5-0 for the first time since 2001, when Ralph Friedgen led Maryland to an ACC championship and the Orange Bowl.



Ohio State (4-0) also enters this week undefeated after knocking off then-No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14, on the road in primetime. The Buckeyes scored the go-ahead touchdown with one second remaining in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

The Buckeyes are on their bye week and do not play again before hosting the Terps.

Maryland's Big Ten home opener versus Indiana is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.