Coming off of a shutout loss at Penn State, the Terps did some soul searching last week ahead of their game versus Ohio State. It seemed to work, as Maryland went toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in the land for four quarters before eventually losing to Ohio State, 43-30.

Maryland finished with an overall grade of 59.1, which was better than the previous two weeks but lower than any other game this season. The passing offense saw a huge improvement from the previous two weeks, finishing with a grade of 63.1, as Taulia Tagovailoa threw for just 293 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the loss.

The Maryland defense graded out poorly, despite keeping the game close, finishing withe an overall grade of 51.2 in the loss.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.