Maryland stayed in striking distance for most of the game, but numerous mistakes late proved too costly, as the Terps fell to Penn State by a score of 31-14.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Terps had their best overall performance of their four Big Ten losses, with an overall grade of 68.4.

The offense, which struggled with some costly mistakes, had it's third-worst performance of the season according to PFF, with an overall grade of 63.4 with a much higher passing offense grade of 72.3, as Tagovailoa threw for 371 yards in the loss.

The Maryland defense had an impressive overall grade of 70.9, it's best performance since the season opener versus West Virginia. The run defense, which held PSU under 100 yards rushing, had a grade of 75.5, again their highest since West Virginia.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.