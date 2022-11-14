Coming off of their worst performance of the season at Wisconsin, things didn't get any better this past Saturday at Penn State. In fact, things got considerably worse, as the Terps were shutout for just the second time under head coach Mike Locksley, falling to the Nittany Lions by a final score of 30-0.

In what was for a second straight week the Terps' worst performance of the season, Maryland finished with an overall grade of 51.7, their lowest of the season. The passing offense was once again non-existent, finishing with a grade of 28.7, as Taulia Tagovailoa threw for just 74 yards and was sacked seven times.

The Maryland defense also struggled early, although they held PSU to just three points in the second half. The defense finished with an overall grade of 64.2 in the loss.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.