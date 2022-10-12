The Terps dropped a tough one at home versus Purdue, 31-29, coming off of their first Big Ten win of the season a week prior.

The Terps finished with an overall grade of 69.6 in the loss to Purdue, their second-lowest overall grade of the season.

The offense finished with an overall grade of 67.5, its lowest overall offensive grade of the season. The run game in particular struggled, with a run grade of 63.1, the lowest yet this season as the Terps finished with just 72 yards on the ground as a team.

The Maryland defense finished with an overall grade of 67.4 in the loss.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.