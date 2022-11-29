The Terps snapped a three-game losing skid to end the regular season in style, defeating Rutgers 37-0 to claim their seventh win of the season as they now await their bowl destination.

Maryland finished with an overall grade of 77.9 versus Rutgers, their second-highest overall grade of the season versus a conference opponent. The receivers finished with a grade of 66.9, their second-highest grade versus a conference opponent, as Jeshaun Jones had a career day with nine catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.

The Maryland defense also graded out well, finishing withe an overall grade of 74.7 after pitching a shutout. It was the defense's second-highest overall grade of the season.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.