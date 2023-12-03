Maryland football sophomore linebacker Jaishawn Barham will enter the transfer portal Dec. 4, he announced Sunday via social media.

Barham, a former Rivals250 four-star prospect out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, was a two year starter at inside linebacker for the Terps.

As a freshman, Barham started all 12 games he played in, finishing with 59 tackles (35 solo) a team-high 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

Barham led all Big Ten freshmen in tackles in 2022, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors and was named a College Football News First Team Freshman All-American.

The District Heights, Maryland native saw his numbers decline this season, finishing with 37 tackles (23 solo), three sacks and an interception.

The defection of Barham leaves a glaring hole in the middle of Maryland's defense that will need to be filled heading into 2024.

Barham joins a growing list of Terps that have announced plans to put their name in the transfer portal when players are allowed to officially enter on Monday.

Corey Dyches is the biggest name on offense to announce plans to enter the portal. The junior tight end was one of the best pass catchers at his position this season, hauling in 49 catches for 491 yards and a couple of touchdowns. True freshman tight end Rico Walker also announced plans to enter the transfer portal.

On defense, sophomore defensive back Gavin Gibson announced he will enter the transfer portal. The backup cornerback had 15 tackles (11 solo) this season and 32 total tackles over two seasons. He was in line to see significantly more snaps next year with Ja'Quan Sheppard and Tarheeb Still both graduating.