Sophomore WR DeaJaun McDougle enters transfer portal

Sophomore wideout DeaJaun McDougle became the third Maryland football player in three days to put his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday morning.

A former Rivals three-star out of Deerfield Beach, Fla., McDougle finished his Terps career with seven catches for 47 yards over two seasons.

The Terps began the season with one of the deepest and most talented wide receiver corps in the country, but their depth was tested early and often, as then-leading receiver Dontay Demus Jr. was lost to a season-ending knee injury Week 5, while junior wideout Jeshaun Jones suffered a season-ending injury the following game versus Ohio State.

Despite the injuries in the wide receiver room, McDougle played in just two games this season, versus Howard and at Minnesota. He was briefly removed from the roster and not with the team for a short time prior to the Ohio State game, but rejoined the team and finished out the regular season.

On Monday, former Rivals five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis entered the transfer portal.

The Miami product leaves Maryland having never seen the field in a Terps uniform during his one season with the program after it was discovered he needed knee surgery after arriving in College Park last winter. It was discovered he also needed shoulder surgery as well, thus prolonging his rehabilitation time.

On Sunday, former Rivals four-star running back Peny Boone announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Detroit native had 39 carries for 172 yards and a pair of scores this season, but seemed to get passed over by true freshman Colby McDonald, who had 15 carries for 99 yards in the Terps' regular-season finale at Rutgers.

Boone wasn't the only former four-star sophomore running back to enter the transfer portal this month as Isaiah Jacobs, the younger brother of Las Vegas Raiders starting running back Josh Jacobs, entered the transfer portal back on Nov. 4.