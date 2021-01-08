TerrapinSportsReport - Sources: Scottie Montgomery out as Maryland's offensive coordinator

Maryland is parting ways with offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery sources tell TSR. The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Montgomery spent two seasons as the Terps' offensive coordinator after being hired by Michael Locksley prior to the 2019 season.

In Montgomery's first season calling plays, the Terps ranked 110th nationally in total offense, averaging 343.3 yards per game.

The Maryland offense saw a major uptick in production this past season, with the Terps ranking 56th nationally in total offense, averaging 408.4 yards per game. The Terps only played five games, however, due to COVID.

Despite the major improvement from the offensive unit, Locksley has decided to go in a different direction moving forward. According to Thamel, Cincinnati running backs coach Dan Enos has emerged as the leading contender to be Maryland's next offensive coordinator.

Locksley and Enos worked together at Alabama in 2018, with Locksley calling the plays as offensive coordinator and Enos working with quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. The Crimson Tide finished 14-1, losing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. With Locksley and Enos working together, the Tide finished with the No. 3 scoring offense nationally, averaging 45.6 points per game.

Enos has plenty of Midwest and Big Ten ties. The former Michigan State quarterback also had several stints coaching at his alma mater. He also spent five seasons as the head coach at Central Michigan, leading the Chippewas to a couple of bowl games during that time.

A reunion between Locksley and Enos would give Enos the chance to now work with Tua Tagovailoa's little brother Taulia, who emerged as Maryland's starting quarterback before the start of the 2020 season.