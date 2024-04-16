Miguel chose Maryland over Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Villanova and West Virginia, committing to the Terps a day after his official visit to College Park and cancelling any future visits.

Kevin Willard and the Terps added another experienced piece to Maryland's backcourt Tuesday, as former South Florida guard Selton Miguel announced his commitment via social media.

Willard, assistant coach Kevin Norris and the rest of the Terps staff got an assist in the recruitment of Miguel from former Terps standout and current NBA big man Bruno Fernando, a fellow Angolan and close family friend.

Miguel is coming off of an impressive senior season in which he helped South Florida to its first ever conference title, averaging 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He earned second-team All-AAC honors while also being named the leagues sixth man of the year and most improved player.

Miguel's three-point shooting will be a welcomed addition for the Terps, as he shot a career-high 39.0 percent from beyond the arc last season with 71 makes (2.2 made threes per game).

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Miguel also brings vast experience to the Terps backcourt. The 23-year-old began his college career at Kansas State, spending two seasons with the Wildcats before transferring to South Florida, where he spent the past two seasons playing for the Bulls.

Miguel is the third guard to commit to Maryland from the transfer portal, joining former Virginia Tech guard Rodney Rice and former Belmont guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie.

With the addition of Miguel, the Terps have two open scholarships remaining, having just hosted former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian and with former UC-San Diego guard Bryce Pope currently on a visit to Maryland.