A chance to play in the Big Ten for the college football team he grew up watching and strong academic opportunities already had Edgewater (Md.) South River High School wide receiver Sean Leonard keen on Maryland once he was offered a preferred walk-on spot back in the fall, but a commitment from his high school quarterback David Foust — also a preferred walk-on — in mid-March as well as being accepted to the engineering school in College Park recently sealed the deal for the 6-foot-2, 190-pound pass catcher, who announced his commitment to the Terps on April 14.

“Dave did early admissions so he heard back from Maryland before me. I just did the regular decision and with this whole pandemic it pushed back the time I received if I got in or not to like a week ago. So I was pretty quick to decide it was going to be Maryland once I heard back from them,” Leonard told TSR. “I grew up being a Maryland fan. It’s the hometown team. I watched Maryland growing up and I knew Maryland would give me the best opportunity to improve my game and give me the best opportunity in the classroom as well. And Dave committing there also had a little bit of an influence on me.”

Leonard was Foust’s go-to receiver at South River and he described his relationship with his high school quarterback as “very close.” He’s eager to team up again with a quarterback he called the best leader he has ever played with.

“Dave is one of the hardest-working players I’ve ever met in my entire life. He pushes every single person and he’s the best leader I’ve ever played with,” Leonard said. “We could be up big in a game, up 40, and every little thing that we do wrong he’s still going to get on us about it. He doesn’t really let us slack off. He’s not a real uptight guy but he’s the best leader to have.”

Leonard caught 18 touchdown passes from Foust last season after catching five from him the year prior. Leonard’s impressive scoring total complemented the 61 receptions and 1,208 receiving yards he compiled as a senior.

Despite his success on the field, Leonard wasn’t heavily recruited and only had the opportunity to play Division-I ball at Maryland. Passing up on D-II and D-III opportunities that would have been easier paths to playing time, Leonard welcomed the challenge of walking on to a Big Ten program that’s right in his backyard as well as the academics Maryland has to offer.

“I wanted to be able to play for a school where the competition was definitely up there, and the Big Ten presents incredible competition. And Maryland’s engineering program, they have a really good engineering program and that’s what I’m looking to major in,” Leonard said.

Leonard received his preferred walk-on offer from Maryland at the same time as Foust via an email from former Maryland Director of Player Personnel Dave Mencarini. And while it took him a little longer to get to College Park for an unofficial visit, he was able to do so just before campus was shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“I just went one day after school. They just showed me around campus, showed me the new facility they’re making, just kind of gave me a day in the life of what it would be like to be part of the team,” Leonard said.

Leonard’s experience on campus, influence from friends, families, and mentors, as well as seeing the success Maryland has had at his position in the past all played a role in his decision to continue his academic and playing careers in College Park.

“One of my closest teachers that I’ve been with all throughout high school is an alumni of Maryland and she had a big impact on me,” Leonard said. “And just growing up watching Torrey Smith and Stefon Diggs. Those are huge names that you just grow up wanting to be.”

Leonard is hoping to stay at wide receiver at the next level, but he has also played safety and quarterback in high school and is open to playing anywhere that will help his team win games.

“I would say receiver is definitely what I’m striving to be,” Leonard said. “If I could get that spot, I’d definitely take it. That’s going to be what I’m pushing for if coaches ask. But if I play somewhere else I’m going to do whatever I can to help the team out.”

Like Foust, Leonard is also a multi-sport athlete at South River who played baseball in the spring. Also like Foust, he will transition into playing football year-round at Maryland, something he believes will benefit his development on the gridiron.

Adapting to playing just one sport will be one of the many things Leonard will have to do in order to make a name for himself at Maryland along with improving his route-running and speed, but he’s relying on his ability to learn quickly and knack for being receptive to coaching to help him succeed in College Park.

“I think my strengths are being able to adapt to whatever situation I’m in and I’m very good at being coached,” Leonard said. “I feel like I can pick up information very well and just change any little thing that I need to change. But one thing I definitely want to improve is my speed. I feel like all my other aspects are pretty on par, but if I can get my speed up, I feel like my game will go to the next level.”