St. Frances three-star wideout Ryan Manning commits to Maryland

Maryland added another top local prospect to the 2023 class Saturday night when Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star wideout Ryan Manning announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Manning, who had double-digit offers including Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, ultimately chose the Terps over fellow finalist Minnesota.

A Bowie, Md. native, Manning took several recent visits to College Park, including taking in the Terps' spring game, but none were official visits. His lone official visit prior to committing was to Minnesota last weekend.

Manning becomes the fourth commit overall and the second wide receiver commit of the class, joining Irvington (N.J.) three-star Nasir Addison. He is also the second in-state commit, joining McDonogh three-star lineman Tamarus Walker, who announced his commitment last week.