Stat Pack: Where Maryland football stands statistically after Week 4

With undefeated and No. 5-ranked Iowa coming to town, the Terps have their biggest game in years looming Friday night under the lights. Before we turn our attention to the Hawkeyes, TSR takes an in-depth look at the Terps' rankings in a number of key statistical categories both nationally and in the Big Ten following Week 4 of the 2021 season.

While the passing attack thrived, the Terps struggled in other areas. Maryland committed nine penalties for 120 yards, while a nicked up Terps defense allowed Kent State to rack up 458 yards of offense.

Maryland continued their winning ways last Saturday at home versus Kent State, defeating the Golden Flashes 37-16. It was another big day for Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terps' passing attack, as the junior signal caller threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns, while 12 receivers all logged at least one catch.

OFFENSE

Scoring offense: 37.2 points per game (tied for 32nd nationally, 3rd in the Big Ten)

Passing offense: 353.2 yards per game (8th nationally, 1st in the Big Ten)

Rushing offense: 166.0 yards per game (62nd nationally, 8th in the Big Ten)

Total offense: 519.2 yards per game (13th nationally, 2nd in the Big Ten)

Third down conversion: 41.1 percent (63rd nationally, 9th in the Big Ten)

Red zone conversions: 73.1 percent (108th nationally, 11th in the Big Ten)

Sacks allowed: 6 (Tied for 32nd nationally, tied for 4th in the Big Ten)

DEFENSE

Scoring defense: 14.25 points per game (tied for 9th nationally, tied for 4th in the Big Ten)

Total defense: 324.2 yards per game (tied for 45th nationally, 7th in the Big Ten)

Pass defense: 212.5 yards per game (60th nationally, 10th in the Big Ten)

Rush defense: 111.8 yards per game (38th nationally, 5th in the Big Ten)

Opponent third down conversions: 53.19 percent (126th nationally, 14th in the Big Ten)

Opponent red zone conversions: 31.0 percent (28th nationally, tied for 5th in the Big Ten)

Sacks: 16 (tied for 5th nationally, tied for 1st in the Big Ten)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punting: 41.44 yards per game (40th nationally, 9th in the Big Ten)

Field goals made: 8 (tied for 6th nationally, 1st in the Big Ten)

Kickoff return: 15.12 yards per return (114th nationally, 12th in the Big Ten)

Kickoff return defense: 25.80 yards per return (110th nationally, 11th in the Big Ten)

Punt return: 5.20 yards per return (90th nationally, 5th in the Big Ten)

Punt return defense: 2.0 yards per return (22nd nationally, 1st in the Big Ten)

MISCELLANEOUS

Penalties: 69.25 yards per game (tied for 106th nationally, 13th in the Big Ten)

Time of possession: 31:30 per game (33rd nationally, 7th in the Big Ten)

Turnover margin: +3 (tied for 30th nationally, 7th in the Big Ten)

OTHER KEY STATS FROM KENT STATE WIN

-- With the win over Kent State, the Terps moved to 4-0 for the first time since the start of the 2016 season. The last time Maryland went 5-0 was the 2001 season under Ralph Friedgen in which the Terps won the ACC Championship and played in the Orange Bowl.

-- Taulia Tagovailoa's 31-for-41, 384-yard and 3-touchdown performance versus Kent State was his third 300-plus yard outing of the season and fourth of his career. With three 300-yard passing games in four contests this season, Tagovailoa is tied for fourth-most in a single-season in Maryland history. Only Scott Milanovich (five in 1993), John Kaleo (four in1992) and Dan Henning (four in 1986) threw for more. Milanovich also had three 300-yard games in 1994. With four 300-yard games in his career, Tagovailoa is now tied with Chris Turner (2007-09) and Kaleo (1991-92) for the third most in a career. Milanovich has the most with 10 from 1992-95 and Henning had five from 1985-87.

-- Tagovailoa is now 111-for-147 for 1,340 yards and 75.5 percent completion rate. His 75.5 percent completion rate currently ranks 3rd nationally. His 1,340 total passing yards and 335 passing yards per game both currently rank 7th nationally, while his 10 passing touchdowns currently rank tied for 10th nationally.

-- With four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown versus Kent State, Dontay Demus Jr. has caught a pass in 26 straight games, dating back to October 27, 2018. It was Demus' seventh career 100-yard receiving game and third this season. He’s now tied for second all-time in career 100-yard games with Vernon Davis and Torrey Smith. Jermaine Lewis holds the school record with 14 from1992-95. Demus Jr. also moved to 11th on the career receiving yardage list (1,714), passing Ferrell Edmunds (1,641). With his touchdown versus Kent State, he now has 13 in his career, putting him into a tie for sixth with Darrius Heyward-Bey (13) and Guilian Gary (13) in career receiving touchdowns at Maryland. With his next touchdown, he will move into a tie with Stefon Diggs.

-- Sophomore tight end Corey Dyches caught his first career touchdown on a nine-yard catch in the third quarter versus Kent State. Walk-on linebacker Kobi Thomas and true freshman linebacker Demeioun Robinson each racked up their first-career sacks in the fourth quarter.

-- The Terps had 12 different receivers catch a pass, the most in a game for Maryland since they had 11 against Indiana (11/7/15).

-- With a 26-yard field goal and four made extra point tries versus Kent State, senior kicker Joseph Petrino continues to move up the Maryland all-time kicking ranks. He currently stands 10th in career scoring with 181 total points. Next on the list is Steve Atkins, who currently stands ninth all-time with 192. His 25 made field goals in his career rank him 13th all-time. Next on the list at No. 12 is former All-American Dale Castro, who had 27. With 106 extra points, he also ranks fourth in Maryland history. Third on the list is Brad Craddock with 126.