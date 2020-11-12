TerrapinSportsReport - Sting Factor: Four-star Marcus Bradley decommits from Maryland

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Marcus Bradley committed to Maryland on May 1 and it was a big recruiting victory for the Terrapins and coach Mike Locksley.

The four-star defensive tackle is a local prospect from Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard. He was one of only a few Rivals250 prospects in the class. Maryland essentially beat out Tennessee, LSU and Ohio State.

But Bradley de-committed from Maryland in recent days, saying that he did not see himself fitting in the defensive scheme. It is a big loss for a program trying to rebuilding in an ever-tougher Big Ten and he’s also the teammate of another four-star in the Terps’ class, linebacker Demeioun Robinson, who’s rated No. 166 overall.

Bradley is already hearing from major programs including Texas A&M, Penn State and Virginia. Others will be coming after him as well since the four-star is a talented interior defensive lineman, someone who could have been a major piece in Maryland’s recruiting class but now looks to be headed someplace else.