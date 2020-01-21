Sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith scored a career-high 25 points and ripped down 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, as No. 17 Maryland (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) came roaring back in the second half to win its first road game of the season with a 77-66 victory Jan. 21 at Northwestern (6-12, 1-7).

Down 14 at halftime, the Terps came out on fire in the second half and started with a 10-3 run that got them back in the game and eventually led to the double-digit victory. Terps sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins also scored a career-high 17 points while hitting five threes to help secure the win.

Maryland took its first lead of the game with 9:09 left in the second half after senior point guard Anthony Cowan hit a three to make it 56-55. Cowan finished the game with 12 points, six assists, and just one turnover. He passed Melo Trimble on Maryland’s all-time scoring list to move up to No. 13 in school history during the game and he also moved into fifth all-time in program history in assists, passing John Lucas.

The Terps did an excellent job as a team protecting the ball throughout the game. After only committing five turnovers in the first half, Maryland stepped up their focus even more and had just one turnover against the Wildcats after halftime.

Conversely, Maryland forced Northwestern into 13 turnovers, eight in the second half, which helped the Terps turn the game around.

Maryland fell behind early after shooting 1-for-7 from three to start the game, but the Terps eventually found their shot from deep and finished 13-for-33 from behind the arc.

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon extended his bench a bit deeper tonight after only playing six players double-digit minutes in the Terps’ last outing. While Maryland received most of its offense from Smith, Wiggins, and Cowan, Serrel Smith Jr., Ricky Lindo Jr., and Joshua Tomaic combined for 10 points off the bench for the Terps.

Northwestern had its own trio of scorers, as Maryland native Pat Spencer led the Wildcats with 17 points and nine rebounds. Freshman forward Miller Kopp added 16 to Northwestern’s efforts, while sophomore forward Pete Nance netted 11.

Maryland will stay on the road for its next outing as the Terps head to Bloomington, Indiana, to take on the Indiana Hoosiers Jan. 26.