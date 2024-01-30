A four-year starter for the Terps who finished his college career as the Big Ten's all-time leader in passing yards, Taulia Tagovailoa is off to the pro ranks and among the top 200 NFL draft prospects, according to Pro Football Focus .

Tagovailoa, who began his college career at Alabama before transferring to Maryland after head coach Mike Locksley got the job, initially entered the transfer portal in early January, applying for an NCAA waiver that would allow him a sixth year of eligibility.

The NCAA denied Tagovailoa's waiver in mid-January, thus ending his college career as he began his preparation for the NFL draft.

While draft stock can vary and change drastically between now and April, it is always good to be mentioned among the top players, as PFF has Tagovailoa ranked No. 186 among their top 200 draft prospects.

Tagovailoa is the 11th quarterback listed out of 12 total and one of two Big Ten quarterbacks listed, along with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Tagovailoa will have the chance to further improve his stock this Thursday, Feb. 1 at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he is among the six quarterbacks down in Frisco, Texas participating in this week's event after replacing former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward who decided to transfer to Miami.

The two-time second team All-Big Ten performer has had his moments during the three days of practice leading up to Thursday's game, according to Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings, who had this to say: