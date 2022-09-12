Maryland redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the league announced Monday morning.

Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another touchdown in the Terps' 56-21 win at Charlotte this past Saturday.

Tagovailoa’s 87 percent completion rate versus Charlotte is the best ever by a Maryland quarterback with at least 15 pass attempts in a single game.

With his four touchdowns through the air at Charlotte, Tagovailoa has now passed C.J. Brown and moved into third place on Maryland's all-time passing touchdowns list with 37. He also moved into fourth place all-time on Maryland’s career passing yardage list with 5,552 after throwing for over 300-yards in a single game for the ninth time in his career.

Tagovailoa becomes the first Maryland player to be named Big Ten Player of the Week multiple times. It is also the second straight week a Maryland player has earned conference honors after redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his 114-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance in the Terps' season-opening win over Buffalo.

Tagovailoa and the Terps return to action on Saturday, when they are set to host SMU of the AAC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET and the game will be broadcast on FS1.