Tagovailoa accounted for 352 yards and five touchdowns through the air and scored a sixth touchdown on the ground in the Terps' 44-17 Big Ten home-opening win over Indiana. It was the 14th 300-yard passing game of his career.

Maryland senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday morning.

Tagovailoa's five passing touchdowns were a career-high, as he became the first Maryland quarterback to throw for five touchdowns in a game since Scott Milanovich did so versus NC State back in November of 1994.

Frank Reich holds the school records for most passing touchdowns in a game with six in the Terps' famous comeback win over Miami in 1984.

Junior wide receiver Tai Felton played a major role in Tagovailoa's big day, hauling in a seven catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs.

Tagovailoa also became the first Maryland quarterback ever to eclipse the 9,000 career passing yards mark in the win over the Hoosiers. He currently ranks 13th all-time in Big Ten history with 9,343 career passing yards, having passed current NFL quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Aidan O'Connell in the win over Indiana.

Tagovailoa is now the first player in Maryland history to be named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on three separate occasions, having also earned the honor on Sept. 12, 2022 and Nov. 2, 2020.

Tagovailoa and the Terps, who are unofficially ranked No. 26 in this week's AP poll, travel to Columbus, Ohio this weekend, where they will take on the No. 4 Buckeyes in a showdown of undefeated teams that will be nationally televised on FOX.