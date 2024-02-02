Despite Tagovailoa's big day throwing the football while leading the West offense on multiple scoring drives, former SMU running back Frank Gore Jr. was named the game's offensive MVP after rushing for 87 yards on six carries, including a 49-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter.
The brother of Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa used his legs to his advantage throughout the Shrine Bowl to help the West squad jump out to a lead. He stepped out of the pocket and took advantage of a busted Cover 2 at the beginning of the second quarter, launching a pass to Jadon Janke for a 52-yard gain. He later ran it in from two yards out after avoiding the rush. He then found Josh Cephus for the ensuing two-point conversion. Tagovailoa had a delay of game on third down in the red zone late in the first half and a couple of errant throws, but he still went 9 of 14 for 142 yards, an excellent performance overall.
Former Terps Gottlieb Ayedze and Ja'Quan Sheppard were also among the participants in the Shrine Bowl. Ayedze saw action at offensive guard for the East squad, while Sheppard saw action at cornerback for the West defense.
Former Maryland All-Big Ten cornerback Tarheeb Still was on the East roster and participated during practice sessions earlier in the week, but did not suit up for Thursday night's game.
Two more former Terps, safety Beau Brade and offensive tackle Delmar Glaze, will participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday in Alabama.