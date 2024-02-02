Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagoaviloa was among the standouts at the East-West Shrine Bowl Thursday night, helping the West team to a 26-11 victory over the East. Tagovailoa, who played the entire second quarter, finished 9-of-14 for a game-high 142 passing yards and a successful two-point conversion, while also rushing for a touchdown.

Taulia Tagovailoa (AP)

Advertisement

Among Tagovailoa's highlights was a 52-yard completion to former South Dakota State wide receiver Jadon Janke as he was rolling out to his right.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYXVsaWEmIzM5O3MgcXVhcnRlciBpbiB0aGUgU2hyaW5lIEJvd2w6 PGJyPjxicj45LTE0PGJyPjE0MiB5YXJkcyA8YnI+MSBydXNoaW5nIFREPGJy PjItcG9pbnQgY29udmVyc2lvbiA8YnI+PGJyPlN0b2NrIHVwIPCfk4ggPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNYRDRoV3RZN3MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS8zWEQ0aFd0WTdzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hcnlsYW5kIEZvb3RiYWxs IChAVGVycHNGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UZXJwc0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUzNDI3MDY0NTUwNTYwMjA1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Despite Tagovailoa's big day throwing the football while leading the West offense on multiple scoring drives, former SMU running back Frank Gore Jr. was named the game's offensive MVP after rushing for 87 yards on six carries, including a 49-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter. Tagovailoa was among NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter's prospects that stood out following his performance, who had this to say:

The brother of Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa used his legs to his advantage throughout the Shrine Bowl to help the West squad jump out to a lead. He stepped out of the pocket and took advantage of a busted Cover 2 at the beginning of the second quarter, launching a pass to Jadon Janke for a 52-yard gain. He later ran it in from two yards out after avoiding the rush. He then found Josh Cephus for the ensuing two-point conversion. Tagovailoa had a delay of game on third down in the red zone late in the first half and a couple of errant throws, but he still went 9 of 14 for 142 yards, an excellent performance overall. — NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYXVsaWEgVEQhISAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2V2NHNM b0dTekEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ldjRzTG9HU3pBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1hcnlsYW5kIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVGVycHNGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXJwc0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NzUzMjQxNjc4NjQ1Njk4NzQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1 YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=