TerrapinSportsReport - Tagovailoa transfer waiver approved, immediately eligible for Terps

Having committed to the Terps back in May and after months of waiting, Alabama transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been granted a transfer waiver and is immediately eligible for Maryland, a source confirmed to TSR.

The good news comes just hours after Maryland fans had learned that senior quarterback Josh Jackson had decided to opt out of the 2020 season, effectively ending his college football career.

Tagovailoa now joins redshirt freshman Lance Legendre as one of two scholarship quarterbacks currently on the Terps' roster. The two are expected to compete for the starting job.

Last season as a true freshman at Alabama, Tagovailoa saw limited action in five games, completing 9-of-12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. The younger brother of Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia finished last season as the Tide's No. 2 quarterback but opted to transfer after spring practice was cancelled due to COVID-19 with Mac Jones the expected starter and incoming five-star Bryce Young also expected to compete for snaps.

Coming out of high school, Tagovailoa was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and the No. 11-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country. As a senior at Thompson High School in Alabama, Tagovailoa threw for 3,728 yards and 35 touchdowns, leading his team to the 2018 Class 7A state championship.

The Terps opened fall camp on August 7 and are scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Iowa. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 23 in the preseason coaches poll which was released August 6.