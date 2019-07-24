Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

The recruitment of Rakim Jarrett continues to draw serious intrigue even though the five-star receiver has been committed to LSU since April.

That’s because he has already visited Tennessee and the Volunteers remain a serious player in his recruitment. It was ramped up even more last week when coach Jeremy Pruitt made a not-so-subtle remark during SEC Media Days about how his receiving corps will all be graduating and how high school seniors should be taking a serious look at his program.

He didn’t mention Jarrett by name because he couldn’t, but everyone knows what he was saying. Ohio State, Maryland and others are not giving up on the Washington (D.C.) St. John’s standout, either.

The five-star receiver in recent weeks has also taken down any signage from his social media accounts that he’s committed to LSU and his Twitter page is just blacked out. This could mean nothing at all or it could mean something, especially as the Early Signing Period inches closer.

Can LSU keep Jarrett’s commitment or will the five-star end up somewhere else?