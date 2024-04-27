Still is the second Maryland player to be selected thus far in the 2024 draft and is the third Terrapin cornerback to be selected in the last two drafts with Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett being chosen in 2023.

Former Terps cornerback Tarheeb Still was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round with the 137th overall pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Rated a high three-star prospect by Rivals coming out of Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek, Still started in 37 of 39 games played at cornerback over a four-year span for the Terrapins.

As a senior, Still tied for third nationally in interceptions per game (0.5) and tied for sixth nationally in total interceptions (5). He was one of only three FBS players to have multiple games with multiple interceptions, recording two interceptions in the Terps' win over Virginia, as well as their win over Nebraska. He ranked fourth on the Terps with 45 total tackles and also added two tackles for loss and two pass break-ups to his senior stat line, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors this past season.

As a freshman in 2020, Still was the FBS leader in pass break ups per game (2.0) in a COVID-shortened season, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as well as being named a freshman All-American by The Athletic.

With the selections of Still and offensive lineman Delmar Glaze, who was chosen in the third round, Maryland has now had multiple players drafted in three straight and six of the last seven NFL Drafts. The Terps have also had at least one defensive back picked in five of the last six NFL Drafts.