A four-year starter for the Terps, Tagovailoa finished his Maryland career as the Big Ten's all-time leader in passing yards.

Schools tried to lure Tagovailoa away from Maryland last offseason, with the one-time Alabama backup telling reporters at Big Ten media days that an unnamed SEC school offered him $1.5 million to transfer.

Instead, Tagovailoa returned to College Park, helping lead the Terps to another seven-win regular season and a third straight bowl appearance, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.

While Tagovailoa opted out of the Terps' 31-13 Music City Bowl win over Auburn, he led Maryland to bowl victories over NC State in last season's Duke's Mayo Bowl and Virginia Tech in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl for which he was named the game's MVP.

Should Tagovailoa be granted a waiver by the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility, schools such as Auburn, Miami and USC have been linked as potential landing spots.