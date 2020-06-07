Standing close to 6-foot-6 and with great ball skills, versatility and two-way abilities, Warley has quickly become a national priority in recent weeks. After hearing overtures from a number of prestigious programs, he has cut his school list to a group that consists of Florida State , Louisville , LSU , Maryland , Memphis , Miami , Michigan , Ohio State, Oregon , and Virginia .

One of the nation’s top all-around guard prospects in the 2021 class, Jalen Warley has taken another step towards his college decision. After breaking out this winter and now sitting as a top-25 recruit nationally, Warley has trimmed his school list to a group of ten.

“I feel like my schools are very diverse and present a lot of unique opportunities,” Warley told Rivals.com. “With these located all across the country, I’m excited to visit the campuses and find my new home.”

Warley has taken official visits to both Creighton and Marquette, and is likely to take the five that he is allotted during his senior year, which could lead to a signing in the fall. However, due to the ongoing ban on recruiting, it could also prolong his recruitment through the winter which would equate to a spring signing.

In Warley, one would receive a tremendously talented and skilled guard that has no glaring holes within his game. Thanks to his size, he can play either spot off the ball along the perimeter, but due to his ball skills, is arguably best used as a giant playmaker that can create others and for himself. The 2021 class remains at a dearth of prospects in his mold which is another reason why he has become a top target for his remaining suitors.