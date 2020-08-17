With schools still unable to host on-campus visits, some recruits like Franklin (Tenn.) 2021 three-star offensive tackle Jason Amsler have taken matters into their own hands and are taking self-guided tours with their families through the campuses of some of their top schools.

Amsler’s most recent offer came Aug. 1 from Maryland, and the 6-foot-6, 280-pound blocker wasted no time getting to College Park to see the campus of his latest suitor less than a week later on Aug.7.