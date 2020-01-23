But Terps head coach Mike Locksley and his staff are wasting no time filling the void. Maryland added to its backfield Jan. 23 with a transfer from preferred walk-on Jordan Castleberry , who played at Michigan last season as a preferred walk-on for the Wolverines.

The running back room at Maryland has thinned-out as of late with last year’s leading rushers Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland declaring for the NFL draft, Tayon Fleet-Davis still serving a suspension, and Lorenzo Harrison recently announcing his retirement from football after suffering multiple knee injuries throughout his career.

“I chose Maryland because of the lack of depth they had at the running back position,” Castleberry told TSR. “Ultimately, I think I would fit in the scheme of things Coach Locksley is developing and getting to talk with (running backs) coach (Elijah) Brooks have been great. I am very excited to be a Terp now. I’m ready to get to work to help my team win any way possible.”

Castleberry was a 2019 recruit out of Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edwards and originally committed to West Virginia as a preferred walk-on before flipping for Michigan just before signing day.

Despite not seeing the field in his one season in Ann Arbor, Castleberry’s high school resume speaks volumes about what he can bring to the table for the Terps.

The 5-foot-7, 185-pound runner helped St. Edwards win a state championship in 2018 while also being named Northeast Ohio Player of the Year that season after rushing for 1,543 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. In the state title game, Castleberry rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown, and in the state semifinals, he compiled 306 all-purpose yards (196 rushing) and three total touchdowns.

After looking at all his options for the upcoming 2020 college football season, he saw Maryland as a program that uses its running backs in a way that would allow him to maximize his success.

“Getting to be able to get behind blocks, exploding through holes, catching out the backfield, just bringing a different threat to the team,” Castleberry said of how he sees himself fitting into Locksley’s offensive scheme. “I know that UMD uses multiple backs and they are key factors to their offense, which is great to know. I move in [Jan. 24], and I’m excited to be back in the groove of things playing football and going to school. Been training hard ever since the bowl game.”

Being part of a high-profile college bowl game with the Wolverines is just one of many experiences Castleberry believes he can bring to College Park that will help him be an asset to Maryland.

He’s looking forward to getting to know his new teammates and share with them what he learned while with one of the Big Ten’s top programs.

“I think being new to the program all I need to do is embrace the Maryland way first,” Castleberry said. “I hope I can inspire my teammates to work harder every chance they can get."

Castleberry is also eager to eventually catch up with some familiar faces at Maryland. He has attended several recruiting camps with Terps’ 2020 running back signee Peny Boone and said he and Boone are “good friends.” He also knows fellow transfer Devon Dickerson, who announced earlier this month that he’ll be joining the Terps after spending last season playing defensive back for Robert Morris, as well as 2020 commit Osita Smith, who was also recruited by West Virginia but is expected to sign with Maryland Feb. 5.