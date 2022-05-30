Terps beat Cornell 9-7 to cap off perfect season and claim NCAA title
The top-ranked Terps capped off a perfect season by defeating Cornell, 9-7, in the national championship game to claim the program's fourth NCAA title in school history.
The Terps, who all season went by the mantra 'Be the Best,' became the first team to finish undefeated since Virginia went 17-0 in 2006 and set a new NCAA record for wins in a single season with 18.
Maryland got off to a somewhat slow start on Championship Monday, as Cornell's CJ Kirst scored the first goal of the game. But the Terps reeled off four straight goals, including a first-quarter hat trick by Anthony DeMaio to take a 4-1 lead at the end of one.
The Terps took a 7-2 lead into the half and added two more goals to open the third quarter to take a 9-2 lead early in the second half.
Cornell scored the final five goals of the game, making things interesting late, but the Terps hung on in the final minutes to claim the program's second national championship under head coach John Tillman.
DeMaio led the Terps with a season-high four goals, recording his fifth hat trick in his last six game. Logan Wisnauskus recorded four points on two goals and two assists, becoming the first Terp to ever record 100 points in a single season.
Maryland goal keeper Logan McNaney led a stellar defensive effort with 17 saves in the final. He finished with 61 total saves throughout the NCAA Tournament to claim Most Outstanding Player honors.
Junior specialist Luke Wierman controlled the face off X once again for the Terps, winning 13 of 20 draws versus the Big Red.