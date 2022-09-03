Yet, September is the time for results, not just hope. So as the Terrapins took the field against Buffalo, there were anxious eyes in the stands and at home. The highly regarded Maryland offense did not take much time to energize the crowd, as the opening five play, 78-yard drive was capped off by a beautiful Roman Hemby 33-yard touchdown run off right tackle.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland came into the opening game of the season with waves of optimism and high expectations. With a resounding close to the 2021 season, and 12 starters set to return, the Terrapins are expected to have their best year under head coach Mike Lockesly.

A lot of discussion surrounded the Maryland running backs room, as even though the room lacks star names, coaches have insisted that there is plenty of talent.

Antwain Littleton II has been a name discussed in fall camp, and he showed his talent today. His 21-yard run showed excellent power and contact balance, while he capped off that same early drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 Terrapins.

The Maryland defense was impressive in the first half, as the linebackers showed signs of excellent play, as Ahmad McCullough had an explosive tackle for loss.

However, the linebackers also showed their inconsistency, as Buffalo running back Al-Jay Henderson scored on a 19-yard rushing touchdown, which would make it 17-7 Terrapins.

Hemby would break off a 70-yard touchdown run to start the second half, showing his speed and vision, to make it 24-7 Terrapins. The run was the longest Maryland touchdown run since Anthony McFarland in 2019. He finished the day with 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Yet, the main reason for optimism surrounding this Terrapins season is the passing game. Led by redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagavailoa, Maryland is expected to have a lot of success with the aerial attack. That proved true today, although the passing offense was not without its struggles.

The highly regarded Maryland receiving core was led today by junior Rakim Jarret. The Biletnikoff watchlist receiver led the Terrapins in receiving yards with 110 yards on six receptions. Additionally, Jeshaun Jones returned from his ACL injury and looked free of rust, as he chipped in four receptions for 70 yards.

However, the offensive line, returning all 5 starters, seemed to have more success creating holes in the running game than giving Tagovailoa time. Furthermore, Tagovailoa and his receivers seemed to be a bit off on timing, as drives often stalled out near midfield.

The Terrapins capped off a good second half drive with a one yard Littleton touchdown run to make it 31-7 Terrapins. The drive was highlighted by Jarret converting a 4th and three. Jarret’s ability in the open field is what makes him an NFL prospect, and it was apparent that the Terrapins offense was focused around getting him the ball in space.

In a game full of bright spots, the defensive line shined the brightest. They applied pressure to Cole Snyder all day long and only allowed the Bulls 68 rushing yards. The Bulls only scoring drive of the second half came late in the game, as kicker Alex McNulty hit a 34-yard field goal, making it 31-10 Terrapins.

Maryland also showed some first game struggles, as the penalty issue persisted. The Terrapins committed eight penalties. In order to compete with the upper echelon of the conference, they will need to clean that up.

Three Key Takeaways

- The running back room is full of diverse talent. Hemby showed great vision and the ability to be a one-cut back. Littleton showed excellent power, as his ability to be a short yardage back will be crucial.

- The defense was lights out in the second half, and the defensive line especially was consistently good. Pressure on Snyder was applied all day, and they shut down running gaps as well. However, the linebackers need to improve their angles.

- Passing offense has so much potential, just needs to clean up the timing and offensive line protection.