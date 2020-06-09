As a sophomore at Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge, 2021 Maryland pledge Tai Felton posted a team-high 45 receptions for 901 yards and 11 touchdowns. The stellar season put the three-star wide receiver squarely on the Terps’ recruiting radar before a torn ACL last October derailed his junior season.

As unfortunate as the knee injury was for the promising DMV prospect, it helped Felton see who his most loyal suitors were and ultimately led to him being one of the first to commit to Maryland’s 2021 class back in late November 2019.