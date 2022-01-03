Terps drop conference road opener at Iowa, 80-75

Eric Ayala scored a team-high 19 points to lead five Terps in double-figure scoring Monday night at Iowa, but it wasn't enough as Keegan Murray made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high tying 35 points to help the Hawkeyes beat Maryland 80-75.

After trailing 24-12 with 11:46 left in the first half, the Terps went on an 11-0 run, capped off by a three-pointer from Russell to make the score 24-23 with 8:41 left. Maryland took its first lead on yet another three by Russell which made the score 33-30 with just under six minutes left. Maryland would end up taking a 40-36 lead into intermission on the back of 12 points from Russell.

The game was within five points for the first 14 minutes of the second half before the Hawkeyes took control with a 9-0 run keyed by a Murray three-pointer with six minutes left in the game to put Iowa up 66-58 before Tony Perkins made two free throws to cap the spurt and give the Hawkeyes a double-digit lead with 5:22 remaining..

Eric Ayala hit a 3-pointer to trim Maryland’s deficit to 77-75 with 10 seconds left but, after Iowa’s Patrick McCaffrey made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Ayala missed a pair of foul shots and Iowa's Jordan Bohannan made two from the stripe to cap the scoring with 3 seconds to go.

Fatts Russell (16 points), Qudus Wahab (12 points), Hakim Hart (11 points) and Donta Scott (11 points) all scored in double figures for Maryland, while Wahab and Hart added a combined 15 rebounds respectively.

With the loss, the Terps saw their three-game win streak come to an end and moved to 0-2 in Big Ten play.

Next up for Maryland, the Terps will stay on the road and play at Illinois on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.