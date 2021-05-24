Terps earn trip to Final Four with 14-13 OT win over Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Top-ranked and undefeated Maryland advanced to its 27th NCAA Semifinals, rallying to defeat sixth-seeded Notre Dame, 14-13 in overtime, at Arlotta Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The third-seeded Terps (14-0) will face second-seeded Duke (14-2) next Saturday, May 29 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. The top four seeds advanced to the Final Four as the other matchup pits top-seeded North Carolina (13-2) versus fourth-seeded Virginia (12-4).

Anthony DeMaio scored the game-winning goal, 39 seconds into overtime to give Maryland the win. Tewaaraton Award frontrunner Jared Bernhardt had five goals to lead the Terps. Logan Wisnauskas scored three goals - all in the second-half - as Maryland rallied back from a 12-9 deficit to tie and take the lead in the fourth quarter. Down 12-9 early in the fourth quarter, the Terps ripped off four goals in a row to take a 13-12 lead. After Notre Dame tied the game with 4:24 left in the game as it went to overtime tied at 13-13, the seventh time of the game.

BACK IN THE FINAL FOUR

The Terps will be making their sixth Final Four appearance in the last seven NCAA Tournament held (there was no NCAA Tournament held in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic). With 27 Semifinal appearances, Maryland is second only to Johns Hopkins (29) for appearances on Championship weekend. Maryland will be seeking its 15th appearance in the NCAA Championship game, last reaching the final in 2017 when the Terps won their most recent NCAA title, ending a drought of 42 years dating to its previous championship in 1975. Maryland has won three NCAA titles, with the other coming in 1973 -- the last time they went undefeated in a season.

Since John Tillman was hired by the Terps prior to the 2011 season, the Terps have played in the most NCAA Semifinals, appearing in eight of the 10 held events. Tillman now has 23 career wins in the NCAA Tournament, seventh-most in NCAA history and is 23-8. Tillman is now 17-5 since 2014 in the NCAA Tournament. Tillman is 8-1 in nine NCAA Quarterfinal games at Maryland. Maryland, which is playing in its 18th consecutive NCAA Tournament, the longest active streak in the nation, now has an all-time record of 65-39 (.625). Maryland is playing in its 43rd overall NCAA Tournament, second-most of any program in history.

BREAKDOWN THE COMEBACK WIN

After Notre Dame opened the game's scoring, Maryland ripped off five consecutive goals to finish the first quarter (over a span of 8:17) to take a 5-1 lead after 15 minutes. Jared Bernhardt and Griffin Brown each had two goals with Bubba Fairman notching the other in that spurt.The Irish answered the Terps' 5-0 run, with their own run of five consecutive goals - two by Sean Leahey - in the second quarter to take a 6-5 lead with 5:47 left in the first half. Notre Dame was keyed by winning seven face-offs in a row. Bernhardt's third goal of the game ended the Irish's run and tied the game at 6-6 with just over five minutes left in the second quarter. Bernhardt added his fourth of the game to regain the lead for the Terps, 7-6 with 2:13 left in the half. Wheaton Jackoboice scored his third goal of the first half to send the game into halftime tied at 7-7.Bernhardt netted his fifth of the game on the man-up 14 seconds into the second half to put the Terps up 8-7, but the Irish's Eric Dobson answered with two goals in less than a minute to put Notre Dame up 9-8 with 13:12 left in the third.Notre Dame extended to its first two-goal lead on a tally by David Lipka with 5:39 left in the third, making it 10-8. Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas and Pat Kavanugh exchanged goals as Notre Dame led 11-9 after three quarters. Down 12-9 early in the fourth quarter, Maryland ripped off four straight goals (over a span of 3:15) with Wisnauskas scoring twice wrapped around goals by Kyle Long and Daniel Maltz to take a 13-12 lead with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter.Notre Dame tied the game for the seventh time on Jackoboice's fourth goal of the game with 4:24 left in regulation. Both goals came up by in the final minutes making saves. In overtime, Luke Wierman won the face-off to give Maryland possession then Wisnauskas set up Anthony DeMaio for the game-winning goal, 39 seconds into the extra session.

STILL PERFECT

At 14-0, Maryland is off to its best start in school history surpassing the previous best of starting 12-0 in the 1987 season. That season ended at 12-1 with a loss to Johns Hopkins in the NCAA Semifinals.The last time Maryland had an undefeated season was in 1973, when the NCAA Champion Terps went 10-0. Maryland also went undefeated in 1956 (10-0), 1955 (11-0), 1940 (10-0), 1937 (7-0) and 1936 (7-0).The last undefeated NCAA Champion was Virginia in 2006, which went 17-0. Maryland's 1973 undefeated season was the first NCAA Champion to go undefeated.

BERNHARDT'S RECORD BOOK UPDATE

Bernhardt added to his Maryland records in the game. With his five goals, he added to his career goals record with 195 and his single-season goals record of 64. With his five points, he added to his career points record with 278. His single-season points total of 87 now stands tied for second in Maryland history as he tied Matt Rambo, who had 87 in 2017. The all-time single-season record for points in a season is 93 by Ray Altman in 1963. Bernhardt also holds the program record for goals per game with 4.57 per game. His points per game mark of 6.21 is second all-time for a single-season (since 1971), behind Boneillo's 6.58 in 1979. Bernhardt has 11 goals in this year's NCAA Tournament, tied for fourth by a Terp in a single tournament, the Maryland record for goals in a tournament is 13 by Mark Douglas in 1991. Bernhardt now has 26 goals and six assists for 32 total points in 11 NCAA Tournament games. His point total is third all-time at Maryland behind Matt Rambo (63) and Joe Walters (36).

WISNASUKAS COMES UP CLUTCH

Wisnauskas scored three second half goals, including two in the fourth quarter to help Maryland rally back. He also set up the game-winner in overtime. It was his 26th career game with three or more goals. In his career, Wisnauskas now has 137 goals to stand tied for fifth all-time, tying Rob Wurzburger (1988-91) and has 228 points to pass Joe Walters (2003-06), who has 227 for fourth in career points at Maryland.

DeMAIO WINS IT

Anthony DeMaio scored the game-winning goal, his first game-winner this season and first since an overtime game-winner at Richmond during the 2020 season,DeMaio had three assists for a four-point game, for his 30th career multi-point game. The three assists, equaled his career-high, which he has accomplished eight previous times, the last being vs. Michigan on Feb. 20, 2021. He now has 13 career multi-assist games.

BROWN STEPPING IT UP

Griffin Brown scored multiple goals in a game for the fourth time in five games after only having three goals through his first nine games as a Terp. He has two goals in each of those four games. Brown scored 98 goals in four seasons at Colgate before coming to Maryland as a graduate student transfer.

GET TO 10 AND WIN

Since John Tillman took over the program in 2011, Maryland has won 120 of the 135 games in which it has scored 10 or more goals for a .889 winning percentage. Maryland is also 85-12 (.876) in the last seven seasons when scoring at least 10 goals.

OVERTIME NOTES

Maryland is now 8-5 all-time in overtime in the NCAA Tournament. The Terps have now played overtime games in three of their last four games, avenging their Quarterfinal defeat in the 2019 Tournament, losing to Virginia, 13-12. Under John Tillman, the Terps are 4-2 in NCAA Tournament overtime games, since 2011.

LOOKING AHEAD TO DUKE

Long-time ACC rivals, Maryland and Duke have played in the NCAA Tournament on six previous occasions, with each team winning three times. They last played in 2018 with Duke beating the Terps, 13-8, in the Semifinals. That was the last meeting between the rivals. Maryland beat Duke in the NCAAs in 1992, 2011 and 2012.