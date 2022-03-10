Terps fall to Michigan State in Big Ten Tournament, 76-72

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Maryland rallied and battled, but lost its Big Ten Tournament Second Round game to No. 7 seed Michigan State 76-72, on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Three Terps scored in double-figures led by Fatts Russell who tallied a game-high 20 points, grabbed a game-high seven rebounds and handed out six assists. Eric Ayala scored 17 points and brought down six rebounds while Donta Scott scored 15 points with six rebounds.

As the Terps rallied, they cut the lead down to two with 1:06 remaining on a three-point play from Russell. After the Spartans scored four consecutive points, Hakim Hart and Ayala scored in the paint to cut it back down to two with 16 seconds left.

The Spartans (21-11) advance to play No. 2 seed Wisconsin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Michigan State was led by Gabe Brown (13 points and 6 rebounds) and Max Christie (14 points.)