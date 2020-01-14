Last year when the Terps played on the road at Wisconsin, it was Badgers guard Brad Davidson who stole the show with a game-high 21 points in a win. In this season’s first meeting between these two conference foes Jan. 14 at Kohl Center, it was Davidson who played hero again for his team, sinking a three with 9 seconds left in the game to seal a 56-54 victory.

No. 17 Maryland (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) is still looking for its first true road win this season after the Terps dropped their second game in a row by letting Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2) edge them out on Tuesday night.

For the second game in a row, Maryland let the opposing team’s best players do most of the damage.

Badgers’ leading scorer Nate Reuvers scored a team-high 17 points to go along with five rebounds, a steal, and a block against the Terps. But he wasn’t alone dominating Maryland in the post. Junior forward Micah Potter had his way with the Terps frontcourt most of the night, hitting 6-of-7 shots from the field and scoring 14 points off the bench for Wisconsin. Davidson’s game-winning three also gave him 14 points on the night.

Maryland was a three-man offensive show on Tuesday night. Sophomores Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith and Aaron Wiggins along with senior Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 47 of the Terps’ 54 points, with Smith netting a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds.

Cowan scored nine straight points for the Terps during a four-minute stretch in the second half to get Maryland its first lead since being ahead 4-0 early in the game. But costly turnovers down the stretch, including a failed inbound pass by junior guard Darryl Morsell that set up the Davidson game-winning three, spoiled the Terps’ chances at stealing their first road win of the year.

Rebounding helped keep Maryland in the game throughout, as the Terps finished with a plus-10 rebounding margin against the Badgers on Tuesday night. But a 40 percent shooting performance matched with 14 turnovers and only 13 trips to the free throw line (nine makes) was too much for head coach Mark Turgeon’s team to overcome in the end.

Maryland will look to get back in the win column with some home cooking this weekend as the Terps host Purdue at Xfinity Center Jan. 18.