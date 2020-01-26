Maryland's 2021 recruiting class just got a jumpstart from a local star. Rivals250 defensive tackle Taizse Johnson was on campus again this weekend and the Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High standout didn't waste any time committing.

"After visiting this weekend I felt like there was a big family vibe coming from them," Johnson said. "When I was talking with the coaches it didn't seem like it was scripted. It felt like everything was from them and I have a chance to play early. Those were the two main reasons for me committing.

"With coach Locksley coming in, I see a big difference from before he was there to after," he said. "He's changing the culture. Even though this past season was a disappointing season, it still feels like everybody is ready to come back and go to work. I just feel like coach Locks is going to get this program turned around.

"I just heard from the players that, despite the disappointing season, they're still working hard," said Johnson. "They're preaching to me to work hard and I can come up there and help change this stereotype that Maryland isn't really built for big time football. I want to change that.

"Rakim (Jarrett) signing with Maryland was a pretty solid factor in my commitment," he said. "I wouldn't say it was a deciding factor but him committing definitely helped in my recruitment. I'll get to play with him for another few years, hopefully, and we'll see where Maryland goes."