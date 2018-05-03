PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Maryland has built itself a stable of young, talented offensive linemen who have come from local high school programs to represent their hometown school at the next level. And the Terps are looking to keep the pipeline of DMV blockers coming by targeting players like Gilman School (Baltimore, Md.) three-star offensive tackle Zachary Franks for their 2019 class.

Besides Maryland, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Connecticut native currently holds nearly 20 offers, including Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

According to Franks, the Blue Devils and Cavaliers have been recruiting him the hardest, but the Terps have also done a good job of making Franks feel like a priority.