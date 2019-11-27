The Terps ended George Mason’s undefeated season in their last outing and will look to play spoiler for the second time in a week. Maryland is 10-1 in its last 11 early-season tournament games at neutral sites dating back to the 2013-14 season. Playing these tournaments has been a formula for success for the Terps in the past, and head coach Mark Turgeon believes this year’s is coming at the perfect time for his team.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 5 Maryland (5-0) will look to remain unbeaten Nov. 28, as the Terps play their second straight fellow undefeated team in a matchup with Temple (4-0) for the first round of the Orlando Invitational.

“I think we’ve been pretty focused, we’ve been playing well, but sometimes you just have to get away to really bond, and that’s what these preseason tournaments are about,” Turgeon said. “You can really get better with three games in four days. It’s all positives for us now, and I think we’re ready for it. We’ve been home. It’s time for us to get out. And I always like the first few road trips. I think it’s a good bonding experience.”

Success in early-season tournaments has been a regular theme for Maryland over the years. The Terps are 118-52 all-time in such tournaments, including 32 championships and 12 second-place finishes. Maryland’s last title in one of these events came at the Barclays Classic in 2016 when the Terps defeated Kansas State in the finals, 69-68.

“We’ve been consistent,” Turgeon said. “It’s helped that we’ve been in the right tournaments. We’ve had good teams. The one year we lost we didn’t have a very good team and we could have won that tournament, but we didn’t. A lot of pride; we want to win; our guys have a winning attitude. We’re going down there to hopefully put three good games together.”

The three games Turgeon’s team will try to win will be spread out over four days — Thursday, Friday and Sunday. But the Terps are in for back-to-back contests in the first two days of the tournament, regardless of the outcome of their game against Temple.

Having not played in an early-season tournament last year and with an early exit in last season’s Big Ten Tournament, most of Maryland’s roster has not played in back-to-back games at the college level.

Turgeon said he’s “anxious” to see how his team approaches its preparation for a heavy 48-hour workload, but the Terps know this is an opportunity to show what they’re made of.

“I think we’ll learn what our mental toughness is really like playing these games back-to-back,” Terps’ sophomore guard Serrel Smith said. “A lot of us haven’t experienced that since high school or AAU. So just going back to that, we’ll see how mentally tough everybody is.”

Dealing with the fatigue of back-to-back games is an added challenge for the Terps to hurdle, but this year’s Maryland team is built for tournament play because of its depth.

Turgeon continues to play most of his roster and has started four different lineups in the Terps’ first five games this season. Senior point guard Antony Cowan Jr., sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith, and sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins are the only Terps to start all five games this season, with junior Darryl Morsell, sophomores Eric Ayala and Ricky Lindo, as well as freshmen Makhi Mitchell and Donta Scot all getting spot starts.

And while Turgeon said he’d like to lock down a consistent starting five at some point, he added that a matchup-based approach makes the most sense at the moment and his starters against Temple on Thanksgiving morning will be determined once he finishes the scout of Maryland’s next opponent.

“You learn a lot every game; I’ve learned a lot in the last five games,” Turgeon said. “I’ve got a better idea of the rotation, who I can trust, who I can’t. Hopefully, our depth is going to show down [in Orlando] with three games in four days. So hopefully that’s going to help us. And then the first time away from home, how people respond to that type of deal.

“I think Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan have been really good, really consistent for me. Stix is obviously a guy we trust. Stix can get a lot of things done. From there, we’ll see. I’d like to get a little bit closer to a consistent lineup, but we might play a team that plays four guards and then the next game play a team that plays two traditional post players. So I think matchups will have a lot to do with who we play.”

With first-year head coach and former Philadelphia 76ers guard Aaron McKie leading the way, Temple is off two its second consecutive 4-0 start and is coming off of a 70-61 upset victory on the road against USC. The Owls are a guard-heavy team led by senior Quinton Rose (15.0 ppg) and junior Nate Pierre-Louis (15.8 ppg), who’s averaging a double-double (10.8 rpg) and further stuffing his stats with 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game this season.

Temple will also be getting a boost against the Terps with 6-foot-8, 220-pound Indiana transfer Jake Forrester receiving a waiver from the NCAA and becoming eligible to play earlier this week.

“I’m really happy for Aaron (McKie),” Turgeon said. “I coached Aaron when I was with the [Philadelphia 76ers]. Great win against USC. I know they have great guard play. I know a little bit about what they’re going to do defensively because we’ve been able to prepare for some of that.”

Despite winning each of its games so far this season by 18 points or more, Maryland has been plagued with slow starts in most of its outings. Temple is talented enough to take advantage of another slow start, so coming out with the right energy and game plan has been a point of emphasis for the Terps this week.

“Just having the right mindset, going in locked in,” Smith said. “Go in, get a job done, put our foot on the gas early, and play as a family like we’ve been doing.”

Temple and Maryland are scheduled to tipoff at 11 a.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.