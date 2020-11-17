TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 10

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall. Here’s a look at their performances in Week 10: DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

DJ Moore (No. 12) scores a touchdown during the Carolina Panthers' 46-23 loss to Tampa Bay. (USA TODAY Sports)

Moore bounced back from back-to-back disappointing weeks by leading the Panthers in receiving in Sunday’s 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moore finished the game with four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown against Carolina’s division foe. Perhaps even more encouraging, Moore saw a team-high seven targets after seeing his target share cut into by Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel for most of the season. Moore’s touchdown was an impressive one, in which he took a short pass 38 yards to the house.

.@idjmoore takes the screen pass and goes into the end zone! @teddyb_h2o is 10/10 to start the game. #KeepPounding



📺: #TBvsCAR on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/6yCTrUNGY8 pic.twitter.com/YfZ5YhXEqq — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers) Playing a season-high 30 defensive snaps (48%) Carter picked up four tackles in Carolina’s 23-point loss to Tampa Bay, matching his season-high that he set a week ago. To put things in perspective, Carter played just four defensive snaps the week prior and hasn’t played more than six defensive snaps in a game all year prior to Sunday. The drastic increase in snaps is a good sign of things to come for Carter. Stefon Diggs (WR - Buffalo Bills) If it weren’t for an uncharacteristic 11-reception, 109-yard day for Buffalo’s Cole Beasley, Diggs would have easily led the Bills in receiving with an impressive 10 receptions and 93 yards. Like Beasley, Diggs also found the end zone once in a shootout with the Arizona Cardinals.

Diggs’ late touchdown with under a minute to go in the game gave Buffalo a 30-26 lead, but the game ended with a heroic, game-winning Hail Mary from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins as the Cardinals stole a 32-30 win. Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills) Jefferson played his normal complement of snaps in Buffalo’s heartbreaking loss — 41 to be exact (he had 42 the week before). But he did not record enter stats that would put him in the box score. J.C. Jackson (CB - New England Patriots) Jackson made history on Sunday, becoming the first New England Patriots player ever with an interception in five consecutive games. Jackson now has six picks through the first 10 weeks of the season, which is a torrid pace. He is leading the league in interceptions in the midst of a breakout year.