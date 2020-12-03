TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 12

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Diggs didn’t have one of the monster performances in Week 12 that we’ve come to expect from him of late, but he did lead Buffalo with nine targets and seven receptions in Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers did a good job of keeping Diggs in front of them though, only allowing him to turn those seven catches into 39 yards. With the low yardage performance, Diggs drops to sixth in the NFL in receiving yards this season. But his 80 receptions are tied for second in the league.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills)

Jefferson had an active day on Sunday in Buffalo’s 10-point win at home. The former Terps defensive lineman recorded two tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit while playing 57% of the Bills’ defensive snaps.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Despite a disappointing loss by Carolina in which it blew a double-digit lead against the Minnesota Vikings, Moore had himself a solid outing with four receptions for 61 yards. Moore led the Panthers with nine targets, but on his final target of the game the ball sailed high and Moore came down awkwardly after jumping for it. The injury looked serious at first and Moore did not return to the game after that play, but early reports out of Carolina are that Moore’s MRIs and X-rays came back negative and it appears he escaped serious injury.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter has found himself a regular role on Carolina’s defense and played 64% of the snaps in Sunday’s 28-27 loss to Minnesota. Carter finished with a season-high eight tackles while adding a tackle for loss to his totals.

J.C. Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

With Stephon Gilmore draped all over DeAndre Hopkins, Jackson did an excellent job of helping to limit Arizona’s other wide receivers in Sunday’s 20-17 Week 12 win over the Cardinals. No other Arizona wideout besides Hopkins caught more than 4 psses and Jackson finished the day with two tackles as well as a tackle for loss.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart was inactive for New England’s Week 12 win because of a back injury.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Savage had himself a career day in Sunday’s 41-25 beatdown of the Chicago Bears. The second-year safety recorded two interceptions against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The picks were Savage’s first and second of the season and third and fourth of his career.