TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 14

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Bills Twitter was kind enough to put together this little highlight reel of Diggs’s day against the Steelers.

Diggs continued to dominate this season with a spectacular performance in a 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Diggs caught a game-high 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Diggs is now third in the league with 1,167 receiving yards and first in the NFL with 100 receptions. On Monday night, he became just the second wideout in Buffalo’s history to reach the 100-reception milestone in a single season, joining Eric Moulds.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills)

Coming into the game a little banged up and questionable to play, Jefferson toughed it out and was able to play 42% of Buffalo’s snaps. He recorded one tackle.

Anthony McFarland (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

With starting running back James Conner returning from the COVID-19 reserve list, McFarland was relegated to a healthy inactive for Week 14’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Sean Davis (S - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Davis is finding playing time on special teams for Pittsburgh these days. He recorded one tackle in the Steelers’ 11-point loss on Monday Night Football.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Baltimore Ravens)

In a must-win situation for Baltimore, Ngakoue and his team came up big. The Ravens escaped Cleveland with a 47-42 victory, and Ngakoue had one tackle, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Savage has really taken his game to a new level recently, as he continues to adapt to the league in his second year as a pro. The Packers safety led Green Bay with eight tackles in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions, but his playmaking wasn’t done there. Savage also recorded a sack and tackle for loss in the seven-point win. The sack was Savage’s first of the season. He now has three interceptions and a sack between his last three games.

J.C. Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Jackson recorded two tackles in a 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Jackson’s seven interceptions this season are second in the league behind Miami’s Xavien Howard, who has nine.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart picked up his first sack of the season Thursday night when he got to Jared Goff. Playing 48% of the snaps, Cowart finished the game against the Rams with two tackles. He now has 25 total tackles this year.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods played 11% of Chicago’s snaps in Sunday’s 36-7 win over the Houston Texans and picked up two tackles. Woods was also “Johnny on the spot” by recovering one of Chicago’s two recovered fumbles.

Ty Johnson (RB - New York Jets)

After a breakout performance in Week 13 in which he rushed for more than 100 yards and scored for the first time in his NFL career, Johnson didn't fare as well in a 40-3 Week 14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Johnson ran the ball eight times for just 16 yards on Sunday, which should perhaps have been expected given the lopsided nature of the game.

Jermain Carter Jr. (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter added five tackles to his season total in a 32-27 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. It’s a tackle total that has seen an uptick recently, as Carter has seen his snap count go from 27% two weeks ago to 99% on Sunday. He now has five or more tackles in three straight games.

D.J. Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Moore missed Carolina’s Week 14 game as he recovered from COVID-19.