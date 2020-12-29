TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 16

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall. Here’s a look at their performances in Week 16: Stefon Diggs (WR - Buffalo Bills)

Stefon Diggs (No. 14) had three touchdown catches in the Bills' Week 16 win over New England. (USA TODAY Sports)

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Diggs isn’t messing around this season. He now leads all NFL wide receivers in receptions (120) and yards (1,459) this season after a Week 16 Monday Night Football performance for the ages. Diggs found the end zone three times in a 38-9 drubbing of the New England Patriots on Monday Night. He now has eight receiving touchdowns this season. Even better for Diggs, he did most of his damage on Monday night being covered by fellow Terps football alum JC Jackson — stamping his claim as the top Terp in the NFL despite Jackson’s breakout season.

The best receiver in the National Football League is Stefon Diggs and he is from the State of Maryland and attended the University of Maryland. pic.twitter.com/gW6W41JSvi — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 29, 2020

ABSURD THROW. ABSURD CATCH. 😱



Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs having their way with the Patriots' defense 🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ege0h7ryEu — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2020

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills) Jefferson wasn’t about to let Jackson have all of the fun on Monday night. Jefferson finished the game with two tackles and a sack on New England’s Cam Newton. The sack came on a crucial third down and forced the Patriots to punt the ball. Heading into the final week of the regular season, Jefferson has three sacks. He needs just one more for a new career high. J.C. Jackson (CB - New England Patriots) Jackson started off strong covering Diggs on Monday night, but the Pro Bowl wide receiver proved to be too much for the budding defensive back at the end of the day. Jackson finished the game with five tackles but would certainly like to have some plays against Diggs such as the 50-yard touchdown right before halftime back. Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots) Despite being questionable throughout the week with an injury, Cowart played 48% of the defensive snaps for New England on Monday night. He was able to convert that playing time into one tackle. Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers) Savage is having one of the strongest second halves of the season of any defensive back in the NFL. The second-year safety picked off his fourth pass of the season in Green Bay’s 40-14 shellacking of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. The interception was Savage’s fourth in the last five weeks. Savage was flying all over the field Sunday night, also adding five tackles and three passes defended to his totals.