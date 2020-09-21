TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 2

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with now a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall. Here’s a look at their performances in Week 2: Stefon Diggs (WR - Buffalo Bills)

Stefon Diggs (No. 14) caught eight balls for 153 yards and a touchdown versus the Dolphins. (USA TODAY Sports)

The Buffalo Bills found themselves in a much tougher game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 than many expected, and they were likely very glad to have a playmaker like Diggs for it. Buffalo’s biggest offseason acquisition led the Bills with 13 targets and turned them into eight receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. The television broadcast for this game actually had an outage in the middle of the game due to lightning in the area, so Diggs’ first touchdown as a member of the BIlls wasn’t actually seen by anyone not present at the game. But the Bills did tweet out one artist’s rendition of the play...

All jokes aside, Diggs continues to make plays as a pro despite donning a new uniform this season. He is one of the most well-respected and dangerous wideouts in the game right because of plays like this...



Big time players make big time plays.

If Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues his transcendence, he and Diggs could be a scary pairing to deal with for years to come. Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills) Upping his totals from Week 1, Jefferson recorded three tackles against the Dolphins on Sunday and also had himself a quarterback hit in Buffalo’s 31-28 victory over its division foe. DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers) Between Diggs and Moore, I think it’s safe to say the Terps are going to be drawing some serious wide receiver recruits for quite some time. Like Diggs, Moore also led his team with 13 targets and turned them into eight receptions. In a 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs, Moore compiled 120 receiving yards. He has proven to be one of newcomer quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s favorite targets and that relationship should continue to grow with all-world running back Christian McCaffery sidelined for several weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers) Carter continues to get his snaps on special teams but in Week 2 he did not record any stats. Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Minnesota Vikings) It was an afternoon to forget for the Minnesota Vikings as a whole, as they fell 28-11 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Ngakoue, however, had his best game to date with his new team. The prolific pass-rusher finished Week 2 with three tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a sack.