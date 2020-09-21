TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 2

Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 2
Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with now a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.
Here’s a look at their performances in Week 2:
Stefon Diggs (WR - Buffalo Bills)
The Buffalo Bills found themselves in a much tougher game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 than many expected, and they were likely very glad to have a playmaker like Diggs for it. Buffalo’s biggest offseason acquisition led the Bills with 13 targets and turned them into eight receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. The television broadcast for this game actually had an outage in the middle of the game due to lightning in the area, so Diggs’ first touchdown as a member of the BIlls wasn’t actually seen by anyone not present at the game. But the Bills did tweet out one artist’s rendition of the play...
Exclusive look at @stefondiggs’ first touchdown as a Buffalo Bill.#BillsMafia | #BUFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/9awZynnMLZ— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2020
All jokes aside, Diggs continues to make plays as a pro despite donning a new uniform this season. He is one of the most well-respected and dangerous wideouts in the game right because of plays like this...
Big time players make big time plays. #BillsMafia | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/h28sOrXGIk— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2020
If Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues his transcendence, he and Diggs could be a scary pairing to deal with for years to come.
Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills)
Upping his totals from Week 1, Jefferson recorded three tackles against the Dolphins on Sunday and also had himself a quarterback hit in Buffalo’s 31-28 victory over its division foe.
DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)
Between Diggs and Moore, I think it’s safe to say the Terps are going to be drawing some serious wide receiver recruits for quite some time. Like Diggs, Moore also led his team with 13 targets and turned them into eight receptions. In a 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs, Moore compiled 120 receiving yards. He has proven to be one of newcomer quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s favorite targets and that relationship should continue to grow with all-world running back Christian McCaffery sidelined for several weeks with a high-ankle sprain.
Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)
Carter continues to get his snaps on special teams but in Week 2 he did not record any stats.
Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Minnesota Vikings)
It was an afternoon to forget for the Minnesota Vikings as a whole, as they fell 28-11 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Ngakoue, however, had his best game to date with his new team. The prolific pass-rusher finished Week 2 with three tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a sack.
Yeah, @YannickNgakoue is QUICK!— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 20, 2020
📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/YbfB4hp8s4
Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)
Green Bay continues to impress this season, particularly on offense, but Savage has been starting on the backend of a defense that has also looked pretty solid through two weeks. Savage finished Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions with four tackles, two of them were solo tackles.
Ty Johnson (RB - Detroit Lions)
Thanks to the offseason arrivals of rookie DeAndre Swift and veteran Adrian Peterson, Johnson has become an afterthought in Detroit’s backfield. But he is carving out a role for himself on special teams. He is getting regular snaps there and finished Detroit’s 42-21 Week 2 loss with one tackle.
JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)
Hard to say any Patriots defensive backs had a good game on Sunday Night Football when early MVP-candidate Russell Wilson lit up the secondary for five passing touchdowns. Jackson has certainly made a name for himself as one of the game’s rising defensive back stars, but neither he nor his teammates could slow down Russ in primetime. Jackson finished the 35-30 Week 2 loss with two tackles and it was interesting to see Wilson pick on veterans Jason McCourty and Stephon Gilmore a bit more in this game than the young buck.
Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)
Cowart rotated into New England’s defensive line throughout the game and finished Week 2 with one tackle.
Anthony McFarland (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)
With injuries occurring in Pittsburgh’s backfield in Week 1, McFarland found himself active for his first NFL game in Week 2 after being inactive in the opener. It’s a step in the right direction for McFarland, although he did not record any stats on Sunday in the Steelers’ 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos.
Sean Davis (S - Pittsburgh Steelers)
Davis continues to serve as a backup in Pittsburgh’s secondary and did not record any stats in Week 2.
Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)
Woods was inactive for Chicago’s Week 2 17-13 win over the New York Giants.