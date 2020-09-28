TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 3

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with now a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Entering Week 3 as the NFL’s leader in receiver yards, Diggs found himself with a tough matchup on Sunday against Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams. He had a touchdown called back in the first half because of a penalty but made up for it in the second half by getting in the end zone. Diggs finished the game with four receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Another @BuffaloBills touchdown. @JoshAllenQB hits @stefondiggs for his 3rd touchdown pass of the game! #BillsMafia 📺: #LARvsBUF on FOX 📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/iWHTu0dSYT

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills)

Jefferson continues to see regular playing time on Buffalo’s defensive line. He recorded one tackle on Sunday in a 35-31 win over the Rams.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Carolina grabbed its first win of the season on Sunday and Moore led the Panthers in receiving. Despite leading his team, Moore’s stat line wasn’t eye-popping, finishing with two receptions for 65 yards. He hauled in a 38-yard dime from Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter to help the Panthers maintain their lead. This after going up and getting this 27-yard pass earlier in the game.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter did not enter the box score in Carolina’s 21-16 Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Minnesota Vikings)

Ngakoue recorded a strip sack for the second week in a row in the Vikings’ 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans. On top of the sack, he finished with two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. Minnesota is having a rough season at 0-3, but Ngakoue looks great so far with his new team.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

In a thrilling 37-30 Sunday Night Football victory on the road over the New Orleans Saints, Savage recorded a season-high seven tackles despite going into the game as questionable with a groin injury. He’s now up to 16 tackles on the season, 10 solo, as he continues to start and make major contributions at safety to the 3-0 Green Bay Packers.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Jackson had himself a very strong game in New England’s 36-20 Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson recovered one of the Patriots’ three fumble recoveries along with finishing with six tackles and a defended pass. He continues to emerge as one of the NFL’s best young defensive backs.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart finished with one tackle in New England’s 16-point win over the Raiders.

Anthony McFarland (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

It took three weeks, but we finally got a glimpse of McFarland in the NFL. The rookie made the most of his opportunity by rushing for 42 yards on six carries (7.0 yards per carry). McFarland also added one reception for 7 yards. His usage in this game is a revelation and his success could lead to more opportunity moving forward.