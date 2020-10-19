TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 6

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

The 18-12 score of the New England and Denver game isn’t very indicative of the game itself, as the Patriots spent the entire game trailing the Broncos. But Jackson had himself an excellent game, recording a tackle, two defended passes, and an interception that he returned for 30 yards to set up a New England field goal.

Diggs caught one of Josh Allen’s two passing touchdowns in a 26-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. He led the Bills with eight targets, six receptions and 46 receiving yards. He has been one of the NFL’s best wide receivers this season, hauling in 42 receptions for 555 yards and 3 touchdowns so far.

Cowart is the latest New England Patriot to test positive for COVID-19 and as a result he has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He did not play in Week 6.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills)

Jefferson and the Bills defense did its best to contain Kansas City’s explosive offense, but it wasn’t enough to get a victory. But Jefferson had himself a solid game with three tackles and quarterback hit on 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Like Diggs, Moore also led his team in targets, and by a wide margin. Moore’s 11 targets in Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears are a good sign for his prospects moving forward and for his overall relationship with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Moore turned the 11 targets into five receptions and 93 yards, both team highs. Moore now has 27 receptions for 474 receiving yards and a touchdown so far this season.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter played just four special teams snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Bears. He did not enter the box score with any stats.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods did not record any stats in Chicago’s seven-point Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Minnesota Vikings)

Ngakoue’s sack streak ended at four games, but the fifth-year pass rusher did finish with two tackles and a tackle for loss. Even without a sack this week, Ngakoue is still sitting at a respectable five sacks in five games so far this season.

Ty Johnson (RB - New York Jets)

The New York Jets are an absolute mess at 0-6 but Ty Johnson was their bright spot of Week 6. Johnson was quickly signed by the Jets after recently being released by the Detroit Lions — the team that drafted him. Johnson is already paying dividends for the Jets, rushing for 42 yards on just three carries in a 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The game being so out of hand might have been the only reason Johnson received his first touches in a Jets uniform, but he certainly made the most of them and should get more looks moving forward on a team with nothing to lose.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

It was a busy day for Green Bay’s defense as Tampa Bay racked up 38 points in a 28-point victory over the previously undefeated Packers. Savage was among the busiest for the visiting team, recording five tackles for the Packers in their blowout loss.

Anthony McFarland (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

McFarland had three carries for the second straight week, but he was only able to produce 2 yards with his touches in a 38-7 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns. McFarland also recorded his second reception of the season. His catch went for 6 yards.

Sean Davis (S - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Davis did not see the field for the Steelers in Week 6, as he continues to struggle to find playing time behind starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.