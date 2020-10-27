TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 7

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Oddly enough, 93 seems to be the magic number for Moore who has really heated up of late. Moore has exactly 93 receiving yards in each of the last three weeks. In a 27-24 Week 7 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Moore added four receptions and two touchdowns to his yardage total. One of Moore’s touchdowns was a 74-yarder in which he showed everyone what being open really means.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter played six snaps on defense against New Orleans in Week 7. He matched his season-high total of two tackles and now has four total this season.

Stefon Diggs (WR - Buffalo Bills)

In a game against the lowly, winless New York Jets, many might have thought Diggs would have had a bigger game than he did on Sunday, but the Bills didn’t need a big game from him to coast to victory. Although Diggs was peppered with 11 targets in the 18-10 Week 7 win, it only translated into six receptions for 48 yards.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills)

Jefferson continues to be a key cog on Buffalo’s defensive line. He finished Week 7’s win against the Jets with two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Ty Johnson (RB - New York Jets)

Johnson did not record any stats in New York’s 18-10 Week 7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

The Patriots may be having a down year, but Jackson certainly isn’t. The third-year cornerback is up to three interceptions this season after picking off San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo in a 33-6 Week 7 loss. It was Jackson’s second straight game with an interception.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Returning from the COVID-19 reserve list, Cowart had himself a solid game for the Patriots on Sunday. Cowart recorded three tackles while rotating into New England’s defensive line.

Anthony McFarland (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

McFarland received one carry in Pittsburgh’s 27-24 Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans. He made it count though, running the ball for 6 yards on his lone carry. The Steelers continue to ease their rookie running back into the offense with reliable options like James Conner and Benny Snell playing ahead of him at the moment.

Sean Davis (S - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Davis did not enter the box score in Pittsburgh’s three-point Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods did not record any stats in Chicago’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Savage did not practice all week and was inactive for the Packers’ 35-20 because of a quadricep injury.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Baltimore Ravens)

In a surprising and abrupt midseason move, Ngakoue was traded for the second time in a few months prior to Week 7. Ngakoue now returns closer to home and will suit up for the Baltimore Ravens the rest of the season. Baltimore traded a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick for the prolific pass rusher who has five sacks so far this season.